After the conflict in Bansko: The Prime Minister called on foreign politicians not to rush to make assessments about Bulgaria

"I want to call on foreign politicians who rushed to condemn Bulgaria because of a verbal clash between groups of youth in Bansko to familiarize themselves with the facts before commenting on our country. We are ready to provide all the information". This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding the case of August 2, in which verbal tension arose between Italian youth of Israeli origin and Bulgarians in Bansko.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Bulgaria has a long-standing tradition of tolerance towards different ethnicities and religions. "The Bulgarian people have categorically proven over the centuries their tolerance towards different ethnicities and religions. Moreover, during World War II, Bulgaria saved its entire Jewish community from the horrors of Nazi concentration camps and gave a moral lesson to the whole of Europe, which we should not forget," he pointed out. According to him, the traditions of Bulgarian institutions and society do not allow manifestations of xenophobia, racism and anti-Semitism.

He called on all foreign citizens visiting Bulgaria to abide by the laws of the country, to respect the dignity of Bulgarian citizens and to respect private property.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev visited Dobroslavtsi today, where a high-tech industrial park with a space and defense development center is to be built.