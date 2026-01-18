Solomon and Gergana Passi: The moral choice is easy

Both of them paved the way for Bulgaria in the foreign policy of the state in years when NATO and the EU were something we aspired to. Former Minister of European Affairs Gergana Passi and former Foreign Minister Solomon Passi were guests on NOVA.

„The battle on a global scale is not simply for specific resources or territories, but between democracy and authoritarianism. History has taught us that when democracy is threatened, we must take the side of good. The moral choice is easy when we face regimes that do not respect human rights“, said Solomon Passi. According to him, the key struggle of our time is between democratic and undemocratic regimes, with the victory of democracy being of essential importance for the future of humanity.

Solomon Passy also emphasized the transformation of the global order. “The new world order, as we know it, was formed after World War II and existed with the dominance of the West. Today, the world is changing and Europe is becoming increasingly vulnerable against the backdrop of new global realities“, the former Foreign Minister emphasized.

Gergana Passy shared her opinion on the role of Bulgaria in this changing world. According to her, although our country cannot play a decisive role in global geopolitics, it can have a strong and heard voice if it sorts out its internal problems and begins to develop policies that are an example for the rest of the world. “Countries like Bulgaria can be strong only when their internal affairs are stable. It is important to understand that we cannot change global processes alone, but we can participate in them with useful initiatives“, said Gergana Passi.

The two former ministers also discussed the situation in Iran, the United States and the Middle East. Solomon Passi commented that with the decline in fear of authoritarian regimes in the region, such as in Iran, the chance for change increases. “The brave people on the streets of Iran show that even one of the strictest regimes is vulnerable. This is a sign of change“, he said.