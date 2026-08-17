National Social Security Institute: Pension expenses exceeded 6.5 billion euros in the first six months

The expenses for pensions from the state social security budget (SSI) for the first half of 2026 are close to 6.5 billion euros, and the increase compared to last year is 10.2 percent. This was announced by the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

In the structure of total expenses, they occupy the largest share - 6496.0 million euros. The number of pensioners for June 2026 is 2,069,079, which is an increase of 12,701 (0.6%) pensioners compared to the same month of the previous year. The average monthly pension of a pensioner for June 2026 is 517.08 euros. Compared to June 2025, it is higher by 42.34 euros (8.9%).

The total amount of revenues under the consolidated budget as of June 2026 amounted to 4105.5 million euros. Compared to the same period in 2025, they increased by 403.1 million euros (10.9%). The amount of expenses incurred under the consolidated budget of the state social security for the first half of 2026 is 7280.4 million euros. Compared to the first half of last year, expenses increased by 643.3 million euros (9.7%).

The expenses for the payment of cash benefits and allowances under the Social Security Code as of June 2026 amounted to 735.6 million euros. The reported expenses are 38.3 million euros (5.5%) more than in the same period of 2025.

The net amount of transfers under the consolidated budget of the State Educational Service as of June 2026 is 3,178.3 million euros.

The total amount of revenues under the budget of the Teachers' Pension Fund as of June 2026 amounts to 39.2 million euros. Compared to the same period of 2025, revenues increase by 2.7 million euros. Total expenses under the budget of the Teachers' Pension Fund as of June 2026 amount to 33.8 million euros. The expenses incurred are 4.9 million euros more than in the same period of 2025. The total amount of revenues under the budget of the Fund as of June 2026 amounts to 1,059.6 thousand euros. The receipts are 185.7 thousand euros more than in the same period of 2025.

The total expenses of the fund as of June 2026 amounted to 670.8 thousand euros, and the expenses incurred were 63.1 thousand euros less than in the same period of 2025.

In early August, the National Social Insurance Institution announced that as of August 1, 2026, the range of personal payment accounts to which cash benefits and guaranteed claims can be transferred has been expanded. After this date, the account can also be maintained by a payment service provider established in another country of the European Economic Area (EEA), including Revolut.