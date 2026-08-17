Expected power outages in settlements in Troyan municipality on August 20, 2026

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) notified ERM West that on August 20, 2026 it will carry out repair activities at its substation “Troyan 2“, which requires a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in settlements in the territory of Troyan municipality, Lovech district.

Due to the ESO repair activities and the change in the power supply scheme for consumers, for the period from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on August 20, 2026, power outages are possible in the town of Troyan and the villages of Balkanets, Beli Osam and Chiflik in Troyan municipality, Lovech region.

ERM Zapad, as the operator of the electricity distribution network, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for the implementation of activities at the ESO facility. Changing the power supply scheme cannot be carried out without operational switching, which leads to short power supply interruptions.

ERM Zapad takes all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search engine.