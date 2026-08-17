Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov: The rulers are establishing a primitive form of anarcho-communism with a cap

The rulers are establishing a primitive form of anarcho-communism with a cap. This is what constitutionalist Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov wrote on his "Facebook" profile regarding the topic of state intervention in the market.

"I read official reports about how the Consumer Protection Commission was supposed to intervene in connection with the increased prices of hotels and accommodation during "Eurovision". Naturally, with the sacred phrase of every incompetent government, which heralds bureaucratic arbitrariness: "Inspections are starting", he continues his publication.

"At what price apartments for rent and hotel rooms will be offered is not the business of either the state or any official. This is private property and whether and at what price it will be offered is decided solely by the owners", he points out.

"The role of the state is only to collect its taxes. Nothing else! The market decides whether something is expensive or cheap. Not the officials. Stop while there is time", appeals Assoc. Prof. Tsekov.