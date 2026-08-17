Shishkov: We will stop the water supply to the illegal buildings in Baba Alino, their demolition is also imminent

The state is taking action to stop the water supply and electricity supply to the buildings from the so-called “illegal city“ in the “Baba Alino“ area in Varna. New orders for the demolition of the illegal buildings are also imminent. This was stated by the regional minister Ivan Shishkov and the mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev, quoted by Nova TV.

According to Shishkov, the perpetrators of the illegal construction will not cooperate with the institutions, and the local water supply and electricity distribution company are creating additional difficulties.

“We have started a procedure for the replacement of the manager of the water supply and electricity distribution company. We will replace everyone involved in the case. Very soon, with the new management of the Water and Sewerage Department, we will find the technical solution and stop the water supply to the buildings from the illegal construction," he said.

Shishkov defined the case as an indisputable illegal construction and emphasized that many institutions were involved in the process. "Many institutions have so far participated in this lawlessness and I hope that now the judicial system will side with the citizens. I want to see the beginning of the demolition of these buildings," said the regional minister.

According to him, there are 230 acts for buildings that do not have a detailed development plan. According to him, these buildings should not have received tolerance certificates. The inspections in the case are continuing.

Shishkov called on the mayor of Varna to withdraw and cancel the approval of the PUP, indicating that in his opinion the document contains serious flaws and represents an attempt to regulate already established illegal construction.

He denied that he had received a signal about the area “Baba Alino“ during the time when he was a service minister, and stated that he had not carried out an inspection in the case at that time.

When asked how it is possible for a given construction to be illegal, since the owner has a notarial deed for the dwelling, Shishkov explained that he did not know what documents the investor had presented. The minister also admitted the existence of corruption in the construction of the illegal buildings.

The Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev stated that back in 2025, the municipality requested a shutdown of the electricity supply when issuing the first five orders to stop construction.

According to him, ViK-Varna and “ERP Sever“ refused, since the main electricity and water supply pass through a legally constructed building, from which there are branches to the illegal buildings. “In order to stop the electricity and water supply to illegal buildings, the legal one must also be stopped“, explained Kotsev.

He pointed out that the companies have requested that the exact limit be established from which the power supply to only illegal construction can be cut off.

Kotsev also announced that there are currently 22 acts of assessment that are about to be converted into demolition orders. Twelve of the buildings already have demolition orders, and eight more are expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

According to him, within a week or two, the total number of demolition orders will reach 20, and within a month, all 22 buildings are expected to have demolition orders.

Shishkov indicated that the deadline for the actual demolition will depend on the actions of the mayor of Varna and the court's decisions.