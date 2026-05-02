Zelensky changes strategy due to lack of US support

Volodymyr Zelensky has abandoned attempts to convince the US to continue participating in a dialogue on the conflict in the eastern part of the country and is now working on a strategy for conducting negotiations without the help of Washington, Politico reported.

According to the newspaper, Zelensky now sees Turkey as the main venue for talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Earlier, the newspaper, citing sources in the US administration, reported that US officials could not remember the last time the topic of talks on Ukraine was raised at the White House, as American negotiators are focused mainly on Iran.