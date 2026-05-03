Eng. Petko Dinev: Watching a rocket take off is something unique!

When humanity set off again for the Moon with the historic “Artemis II“ mission, the eyes with which it looked were an invention of a Bulgarian - Eng. Petko Dinev.

His 14 cameras captured the most exciting footage from the Orion spacecraft.

Petko Dinev is a native of Kazanlak. He graduated from the city's Mathematical High School and Applied Physics at Sofia University. He is a doctoral student in electrical engineering at Florida Atlantic University.

In 2001, he founded his own company in Florida, specializing in the development of high-tech cameras for industry and space.

Today, over 200 of his devices orbit the Earth. Dr. Dinev's technology is designed to survive in the extreme conditions of outer space - vacuum, radiation, extreme temperatures and enormous accelerations.

They are also used by world-class directors such as Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott to film the most spectacular mega-productions.

“My idea for going to America was to become a PhD student in physics. It happened faster than expected, because there was a NASA laboratory there. I introduced myself to them with my broken English and they accepted me“, shared engineer Dinev.

In his words, watching the rocket takeoff is truly unique. “I was invited to the launch of “Artemis I“ and I was at the rocket site. Unfortunately, in the first two attempts, when I was there, it was not launched due to problems. And when it actually took off, I was in Bulgaria and watched like everyone else "It's an indescribable experience. Even more so when you know that a part of you is in the rocket," he said. "According to him, the launch of Artemis I was scheduled for 8:00 a.m. We had to be at the base 6 hours before for security reasons. It was dark, there were no stars. The site itself is very close to the ocean. Only the rocket was shining. It was unreal." "There was a rumble. At the moment of the rocket launch, the thrust that these 6 engines have is incredible. After all, it has to reach space speed of 9.8 km/s," explained Dr. Dinev. "He shared that in 2012 they were developing technology that allows standard cameras to be used on satellites. “We have over 3,000 cameras launched on satellites, as well as about 1,000 on launch vehicles. Over the years, we have improved at every level“.

Their cameras withstand vacuum and large temperature fluctuations - one of them was tested at -80 degrees. “They also withstand vibrations, because some of them look at the engines. We test them at 75 to 100 times the acceleration of gravity. The cameras also withstand radiation and go through several tests“.

“I love Bulgaria very much. When the changes took place in 1989, I was very enthusiastic. I was in the squares, I was exactly one of the yellow-paved people. I really wanted something to change. I wanted Bulgaria to become a modern, civilized country. I participated in an association for fair elections. And when I really understood how cruelly we had been lied to, how the plan really was completely different, I decided it was better to leave“, he explained.

In the words of Dr. Dinev, fate is very inventive. “My ex-wife was accepted to Florida Atlantic University, and at that time we were senior assistants at the Technical University in Sofia. My idea of going to America was to become a PhD student in physics. It happened faster than expected, because there was a NASA laboratory there. I introduced myself to them with my broken English and they took me“.

“I had prepared my CV - after all, I was a lecturer at the Technical University. I had scientific publications and a patent. I had something to show and the fact that I come from Bulgaria did not close the door to me. They do not care where you come from, but what you can do“, he said.

Source: btvnovinite.bg