Levski won its 27th title

Levski Sofia is the new champion of the First League, after defeating CSKA 1948 1:0 at home and securing the 27th title in the club's history, BTA reports. The decisive goal was scored by Marko Dugandžić in the second half. The success provided the “Blues“ with an unattainable 14-point lead at the top and ended the 14-season dominance of Ludogorets Razgrad. This is the first championship title for Levski since 2009.

The team from “Gerena“ was the leader for almost the entire campaign and officially sealed its triumph at the first opportunity. The championship trophy is expected to be awarded next Saturday in the match against Ludogorets.

In the first half, the hosts were in control initiative and created the more dangerous situations. In the opening minutes, Oliver Kamdem broke through on the right flank and found Mazir Sula, whose shot was saved by Dimitar Sheytanov. A little later, Akram Bouras also failed to overcome the visitors' guard, but the situation was stopped anyway due to offside.

CSKA 1948 responded with a dangerous shot into Mamadou Diallo's crossbar, and shortly before the break, Everton Bala was close to scoring for Levski, but the ball went inches from the goal.

The key moment in the match came in the 55th minute, when Diallo was sent off with a straight red card after a rough foul on Everton Bala. The head referee Kristiyan Kolev made the decision after a VAR review.

Levski took advantage of their numerical advantage and scored the winning goal in the 71st minute. After a misunderstanding in the visitors' defense, the ball fell to Marko's feet Dugandžić, who with a powerful shot scored his first goal with the blue team and brought the championship title to his team.