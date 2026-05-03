Traffic has been reopened at 6 km of the Northern Expressway in the direction of Botevgrad

Traffic has been restored at 6 km of the Northern Expressway in the direction of Botevgrad, the press center of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency announced.

Due to an accident earlier today, traffic was initially limited to one lane at 6 km of the Northern Expressway in the direction of Botevgrad, and later a detour route was introduced – along the Northern Arc of the Sofia Ring Road.

As a result of the traffic accident, a total of six people were transported to hospitals, and an elderly passenger subsequently died.