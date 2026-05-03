Miroslav Ivanov: Let all this grumbling stop

I bet that if in 1-2 years it turns out that the formation of two parliamentary groups was the right decision, more than half of those who are now shedding crocodile tears on social networks and in the media and predicting an apocalypse, and I bet that these same ones will be the first to proudly trumpet on social networks and in the media: “Did I tell you that this was supposed to happen!"

This was written on his Facebook profile by Miroslav Ivanov from "Continuing the change", who is also a former MP from the PP-DB quota.

"I have seen it so many times.

But time will pass and everyone will forget these tireless mafia thugs and vicious models, who for two weeks have been on another planet and have completely forgotten where we actually want to go. And we want to get to the point of living in a normal European country. And this will not happen by grumbling. ", he also commented.

According to him, the decision has been made and it is a consequence of everyone's actions.

"Some have contributed more, others less /whether by action or inaction/.

And all this grumbling should stop and all these efforts should be directed in a more productive direction. Because there is a lot of work to be done", he wrote.

However, the DB is of the opinion that the division is a "political mistake and is incorrect towards the voters". According to Bozhidar Bozhanov from the Bulgarian National Assembly, the claims that this way the two groups will have more advantages in the National Assembly are false.

"And I should add - the formation of two separate parliamentary groups does not mean that there will not be a common candidacy for president, a common candidate for district mayor in Sofia, joint work on a number of infinitely important bills in the National Assembly", writes Miroslav Ivanov.

"I call on cowardice to give way to courage and to focus on the important upcoming tasks, and not to whine about the past. And pointing fingers at who was more guilty is far more detrimental to maintaining good working relations than the formation of two separate parliamentary groups!

And in the end, the decision may turn out to be the right one, because in fact, this again depends on all of us,", he concluded.