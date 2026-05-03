Increased compensation for illegal arrest in the case of the beating of the former police chief in Ruse

The District Court in Ruse increased the amount of compensation in the case of 15-year-old Stanislav A., related to the case of the beaten director of the ODMVR – Ruse, Nikolay Kozhuharov. The claim is for compensation due to illegal detention from September 5 to 13.

Initially, the District Court determined compensation of 1000 leva, but the second instance increased the amount to 3800 leva. The initial claim was for 5385 leva. The boy's lawyer, Metodi Lalov, announced the news on Facebook. The decision was issued by judges Aglika Gavrailova, Tatyana Cherkezova and Katina Kavarova, rapporteur on the case.

The court emphasizes that in the event of illegal detention, the prosecutor's office owes compensation, because such a measure should not be considered as an early punishment. This is allowed only to prevent absconding, committing a crime or thwarting the execution of a sentence that has entered into force.

The district court criticized the lower court for underestimating the boy's age: 15 years, which is close to a minor. Stanislav experienced mental stress and fear higher than that of adult citizens or older minors.

The case attracted public attention, and the boy was detained before the start of the school year, which affected his additional anxiety. The court reasoned that the increased compensation would provide real compensation for what he had experienced. The court's decision is not final and is subject to appeal to the Supreme Court of Cassation.

Meanwhile, a hearing has been scheduled in Veliko Tarnovo for early June on the indictment in the Kozhuharov case. Four young men are charged with causing bodily harm in the case. Kiril Gochev, Zhulien Kyazumov and Viktor Ivanov are charged with minor bodily harm, and Stanislav with serious bodily harm while performing his duties.

Nikolai Kozhuharov is no longer the director of the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but the deputy director.