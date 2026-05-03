Ivan Demerdzhiev: I will accept if I am offered to head the Ministry of Internal Affairs again

If I am offered to become Minister of Internal Affairs, I will accept and take on this responsibility. This was said in the program “120 minutes“ Ivan Demerdzhiev from “Progressive Bulgaria“.

This week, the 52nd National Assembly began work, in which the party headed by Rumen Radev - “Progressive Bulgaria“ has a majority of 131 deputies.

This majority provides an opportunity for the rapid implementation of procedures such as the election of a new chairman and the adoption of laws that require a simple majority. But for major changes in the field of justice and the fight against corruption, more votes are needed.

“The first step that “Progressive Bulgaria“ "What we tried to do was to bring parliamentarism back to the National Assembly hall. From a place for a cheap show, overwhelmed by populism, we tried to make it a place where political ideas and views could find their reflection," Demerdzhiev explained.

According to him, many things were seen in the first session. "With very rare exceptions, the spirit of the discussion was like this - there were no personal attacks, no deviations, no attempts to use parliamentary time for something else."

„The Ministry of Internal Affairs must realize that the elections are over. The entire concentration of the ministry was directed at holding the elections. The team that managed the department successfully coped with this task. But there are many more tasks ahead now. "There are many problems in the Ministry of Internal Affairs," he commented.

Demerdzhiev said that he was slightly puzzled that a large part of the management team - minister, deputy minister and secretary general - went on a visit to the United States, because these problems are still in the Ministry of Internal Affairs today. "Their solution must be daily. Concentration and attention must be very high."

„People expect lawful and decisive actions from the ministry. They expect a very serious change in the approach to all crimes, including economic ones. They expect effective work and serious investigations, in which investigators will participate, together with the prosecutor's office, which I hope will take up its functions after it is relieved of its duties by acting prosecutor general Borislav Sarafov," Demerdzhiev said.

„I cannot go and seek the post of Minister of Internal Affairs. We are a coalition represented in parliament - we have a parliamentary group. The circle that has to choose who is suitable for which position is quite wide. If I am offered such functions, I will accept them and take on this responsibility“, commented the MP.

According to him, people want to see legality, actions and justice from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is an exceptional deficit in our society. “It must come from law enforcement agencies, but all this starts with the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police“.

“Progressive Bulgaria“ aims to change the approach. In the National Assembly, it must be directed towards creating working, meaningful legislation aimed at solving the problems of every citizen and business. They have accumulated so much because the last formations of the National Assembly did not realize this responsibility. The quality of legislation is extremely low, the pace of adoption of laws is extremely low and this has already begun to be felt in every sphere of public life. We want this to change“, said Demerdzhiev.

“We want the focus to be on a meaningful political debate, in which working ideas and policies are discussed, and not to be an arena for yet another election campaign, in which personal attacks and inappropriate remarks are exchanged“, he added.