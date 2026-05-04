The results of the preliminary ranking of projects for the development of rural areas are announced

The Minister of Agriculture Ivan Hristanov and the Executive Director of the State Fund "Agriculture" Iva Ivanova will announce the results of the preliminary ranking of projects under the program "Preservation of the Spiritual and Cultural Life of the Population in Rural Areas" from the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas.

At the event at the Eleshnik Monastery of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary" Representatives of various dioceses of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will be present.

The main goals of this program are aimed at preserving the spiritual and cultural life of the population through the restoration of buildings of religious significance, which will contribute to the preservation of traditions and improving the quality of life.