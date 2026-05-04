Miroslav Nenkov: I experienced a significant medical event

"I experienced a significant medical event. With great gratitude to Dr. Georgi Ganchev and the surgical team led by him, who removed everything that needed to be removed", wrote on Facebook anesthesiologist and former acting Minister of Health Miroslav Nenkov.

"With great gratitude to Dr. Gergana Ivanova, who, in addition to putting me to sleep, also woke me up! With gratitude to all colleagues from the Surgery Clinic of UBSALE "Academician Ivan Penchev", Nenkov also wrote.

"This story proves for the countless times how important medical prophylaxis is, friends. When I say medical, I mean scientifically proven medical practice, not bioresonances, infusions, energy tunings and interplanetary diagnostic methods," continues Miroslav Nenkov.

"Taking care of our own health is solely our personal responsibility! Be healthy! Spring has come!", he concludes.