Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, May 5: Mostly sunny and warmer

Overnight, the cloud cover will break and decrease. A light wind will blow from the west-northwest.

Temperatures ahead of the day will be higher than yesterday. The minimums will be between 3° and 8°, in Sofia – around 4°, and the maximums – between 20° and 25°, in Sofia – around 21°. It will be mostly sunny.

Around and after noon, mainly over Southern Bulgaria, there will be temporary increases in cloud cover, but only in isolated places will there be light rain. There will be a weak to moderate north-northeast wind, which will shift from east-southeast towards the end of the day.

Also on the Black Sea it will be mostly sunny. A weak to moderate wind will blow from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be lower – between 13° and 15°.

The weather will also be sunny in the mountains. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness around and after noon, but only in isolated places there will be light rain, and on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin – snow. A weak to moderate wind will blow from north-northeast.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be sunny, but in the afternoon hours over the mountains in Western Bulgaria in isolated places there will be rain and thunder. On Thursday and Friday, there will be more sunny hours over Eastern Bulgaria, but there will be precipitation and thunderstorm activity over Western and Central Bulgaria. Hail is also possible. On Saturday, precipitation and thunderstorms will be in more places in the country.