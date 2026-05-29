After the interrogation of Erol Myumyun: Prosecutor from Kardzhali rejected the accusations of the Minister of Internal Affairs

Deputy District Prosecutor of Kardzhali Dafin Kamenov issued a statement with the right to reply after a statement yesterday by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev, in which his actions in a specific investigation were criticized. On May 28, the Mayor of Kardzhali Erol Myumyun was interrogated at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Minister Demerdzhiev stated that Kamenov had thwarted procedural actions and this had led to delays: "Earlier in Kardzhali there were procedural actions for which the prosecutor's office in the city had to cooperate... there is a deputy district prosecutor Dafin Kamenov. This person has already thwarted such actions once, giving a recusal. This necessitated reporting the case to the appellate prosecutor of Plovdiv. From there to return, which makes all actions meaningless, since documents had to be collected urgently again. Now there is evidence that this person has intervened again and tried to thwart the actions in question. I appeal to the acting Prosecutor General and the Supreme Judicial Council, I will submit all the information, but to take measures. We had some conversations with the acting Prosecutor General. I am assured that we will work, I am assured that the prosecutor's office will assume its functions, I am assured that the law will be strictly applied. There are such actions in certain places that make us optimistic. But this is a bad example and I hope that the acting Prosecutor General will take measures in a timely manner so that these examples do not multiply. But since the prosecutor has left, there are obviously some connections between him and the people who are concerned with these proceedings".

In his position, Kamenov categorically rejects the allegations as “completely false“ and states that all his actions were lawful. He emphasizes that in cases of urgency, the investigative authorities have the authority to act independently if they consider that there are grounds for doing so. The Deputy District Prosecutor also points out that he promptly notified the leadership of the prosecutor's office of his actions and expresses the opinion that the statements of the Minister of the Interior undermine the independence of the judiciary and the principle of separation of powers. Kamenov also stated that he would not allow his name to be used in political conflicts and announced that he would seek protection of his rights in court after clarifying all the facts.

We are publishing the entire position:

Dear representatives of the media, dear fellow citizens,

In response to yesterday's public statement by Minister Demerdzhiev, with which he qualified my official actions, I am obliged to address the public and especially the citizens of Kardzhali region, whose rights and interests I have defended over the past three decades.

I expressly state that the public accusations made against me and my official actions are completely false and do not correspond to objective reality.

In all my actions, I have been guided solely by the law and my freely formed inner conviction. All my official actions were lawful and I promptly notified the leadership of the prosecutor's office of their performance. In this regard, there is no possibility for the prosecutor's office to limit the powers of the investigating police officers to carry out any actions in the event of an emergency, if the body considers that such are present.

I believe that the Minister's statement and the preceding actions of the Ministry of Interior bodies undermine the independence of the judiciary and violate the principle of separation of powers.

That is why speculative and unfounded allegations of dependencies undermine both my personal and institutional authority.

I will not allow my name to be misused, including in party squabbles at the expense of the legal order.

After clarifying the facts and establishing the legality of my behavior, I will take the necessary legal action to protect my damaged good name and professional reputation, which represent my only asset acquired through service.

With respect: Dafin Kamenov