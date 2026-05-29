Hoteliers must set their prices correctly for hosting Eurovision so as not to repel tourists

Speculation, panic or a smart business move? Immediately after Dara's victory, the available rooms in Sofia for the Eurovision period literally evaporated from the platforms. Is there a risk that the capital will be left without places for thousands of fans?

The executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, Georgi Duchev, is a guest on the air of “Good Morning, Europe“ on "Euronews".

The first reservations for the next edition of Eurovision began the night after Dara's victory, and hoteliers are already preparing their pricing policy for the competition period. This was stated by Duchev. According to him, the lack of available rooms at the moment does not mean a real shortage, but a temporary limitation of supply while hotels set their prices for the period of the event.

According to Duchev, raising prices at such international events is normal practice, but he warned that excessive price increases can repel tourists. He gave the example of Tel Aviv, where hotels increased prices tenfold, which led to a sharp drop in visitors. “We should not reach this scenario”, Duchev emphasized. In contrast, Liverpool managed to find a balance and after hosting Eurovision realized a serious economic effect and an increase in repeat visits from tourists.

According to Duchev, Bulgaria has a good enough hotel base to welcome fans of the contest. "Sofia has been ready for a long time," he said, adding that nearby cities such as Plovdiv or resorts such as Borovets could also be involved in the organization.

According to the association's executive director, Eurovision is a "historic chance" for the country and an opportunity for huge international advertising. "This is a chance that will not be repeated in the coming decades," he said. Duchev stressed that the positive image of such an event cannot be achieved even with large advertising budgets.

According to him, success will depend on coordination between the state, municipalities and business, as well as on Bulgaria's ability to leave a good impression on visitors.