Tomislav Donchev to Iliana Yotova: Short horizons in politics are very dangerous. The time has come for tough decisions VIDEO

„I hope for stability, for a developed and prosperous Bulgaria, for which the work of the opposition in the National Assembly is of great importance. I count on you from your long practice as a ruling political force for many years.“

With these words, President Iliana Yotova addressed the representatives of GERB-SDF, who arrived for consultations. Tomislav Donchev, Raya Nazaryan and Yordanka Fandakova came to the presidency, bTV listed.

„Bulgaria is currently in an extremely difficult financial situation. We are working with last year's budget, which has already been extended twice. I remembered a phrase from your declaration - that you expect policies with a right-wing profile. In addition, you said that the reforms you expect will be very unpopular with the people“, said Yotova.

„You know that short-term horizons in politics are very dangerous. They usually lead to all the money going into the whistle, and not into pragmatic actions with long-term horizons. In this sense, the most important thing for us is for Bulgaria to have a regular government as soon as possible“, said Tomislav Donchev, for his part.

He distinguished the budget as a key challenge.

„We would be happy to see a course towards budget consolidation – deficit reduction. This could be a priority that would be shared by almost all parties in the plenary hall. We cannot afford a permanent course of indebtedness“, pointed out Donchev.

„The time has come for tough decisions. And although the role of the opposition is usually to criticize and provide an alternative, I declare to you that we would support some of these difficult decisions, especially if they have a reformist profile,“ said Tomislav Donchev.