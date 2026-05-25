Over 4,500 drivers sanctioned in just 24 hours

Heavy traffic on the main roads in the country. What is the situation at the entrances to Sofia on the last day off?

Unfortunately, the "big haul" took a victim. A woman died in a serious accident that occurred minutes before 3 p.m. on one of the busiest sections near Simitli. The cause of the incident was overtaking by the 60-year-old driver, who became the victim of the accident. This closed the main road between Kulata and Blagoevgrad and for hours traffic was redirected to bypass routes, which created additional tension.

Over 760 drivers were sanctioned yesterday alone for such incorrect maneuvers and failure to obey signs. Currently, the busiest traffic is on the "Trakia", "Struma" highways and "Hemus" in the areas near Sofia and at the entrances to the capital, as teams of "Traffic Police" are ready to regulate traffic. The traffic in the Vladaya area and the entrance to Knyazhevo is also intense, but without traffic jams.



More than 4,500 drivers have been sanctioned in the last 24 hours. Over 250 of them are for speeding, 25 are for driving under the influence of alcohol, and three - for drugs.