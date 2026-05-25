The big haul: Intense traffic in the country on the last of the weekends

After a series of weekends - intense traffic on the main roads in the country. The busiest was traditionally the traffic in the direction of Sofia on the "Trakia", "Hemus" and "Struma" highways.

In response to the increased flow from 12:00 to 20:00, a temporary ban on the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons traveling to the capital on the three highways was introduced.

There was also organization of traffic in the Simitli region, where Two lanes were set aside for cars heading towards Sofia and one lane for traffic heading towards Kulata. Around 3:00 p.m., a serious accident occurred in the area of the junction for the village of Cherniche. A woman died after a car crashed into a truck stopped on the road.

According to data from the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, nearly 500,000 cars left Sofia during the holidays around May 24. Since the holiday was celebrated yesterday, today is also a non-working day for some citizens, which further affects the road situation.

The “Traffic Police“ are monitoring driving after consuming alcohol or drugs, and will be ready to photograph and fine violators the moment they break the law. The “Traffic Police” have planned a maximum number of teams on the road network - about 700.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 4,200 tickets have been issued, with over 250 of them for speeding, and more than 760 for violating road signs and markings. Over the past day, a total of 25 drivers were identified who got behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. 10 of them were driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.5 to 1.2 per 1000, and another 15 - with a blood alcohol level of over 1.2 per 1000. Three refused to take the test. Three were caught driving under the influence of drugs or their analogues, and three others refused the test.