DB condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine with the Oreshnik ballistic missile

From "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) strongly condemns another massive Russian attack on Ukraine, including the use of the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile near Kiev.

This is stated in a statement of the formation sent to the media. The coalition insists that President Iliana Yotova and the government unequivocally condemn the Russian attack and the use of "Oreshnik" as an escalation against Ukraine and Europe.

According to DB, this is another act of terror against the civilian population, a demonstrative escalation of the war and a direct challenge to European security. "Putin once again shows that he is not looking for peace. The strikes against residential areas, public buildings, cultural institutions and critical infrastructure are war crimes and a systematic policy of intimidation," the formation stated.

The use of a missile of the "Oreshnik" type, which can carry nuclear warheads, is not only an attack against Ukraine. It is a political signal to the European Union and it must receive a unified and categorical response, the DB believes.

"We declare our full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with the right of Ukraine to defend its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The freedom of Ukraine is part of the security of Europe. We welcome the clear positions of European leaders and governments, who defined the attack as a dangerous escalation. We insist that Bulgaria be among the countries that speak clearly, act consistently and insist on a stronger European response," the DB stated in its declaration.

The silence of the ruling party comes after the government's refusal to support the resolution of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which creates the basis for the future Special Tribunal to condemn the crime of "aggression" against Ukraine, the DB stated and added that they are asking Prime Minister Rumen Radev whether he considers Russia an aggressor against Ukraine.

According to the DB, the Prime Minister's claim that there is no need for such a tribunal is frivolous, because Putin cannot be captured and Russia has not capitulated.

"In the history of international justice, there are numerous examples of dictators who were brought before it without suffering a military defeat. The closest example to us is Slobodan Milosevic, who was handed over to The Hague by his compatriots," the DB adds.

Yesterday, May 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had struck the town of Bila Tserkva in the Kiev region of Ukraine with a medium-range ballistic missile “Oreshnik“. In addition to the four deaths, according to Zelensky, the number of injured reached at least 83 people in the Russian attack, which used 600 drones and 90 missiles.