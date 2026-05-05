I read that the State Security Service and Ivaylo Mirchev are again spinning the same old record with the security of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borisov from the National Security Service.

I have heard from a serious and well-informed source that Delyan Peevski's security was appointed after a signal from the CIA. I assume that this is also the case with Boyko Borisov. I remember that during the government of Kiril Petkov, official information was even released about the security of other individuals after receiving a signal from foreign partner services.

This was commented on "Facebook" Yavor Dachkov.

It is not far-fetched to assume that the Americans have issued this signal to mark their people, and not because they care about their safety.

And Peevski's political rise in recent years would have been impossible and unthinkable without American support, given that he is on the “Magnitsky“ list.

This is obvious.

So it would be better for the “smart and beautiful“ to be outraged about this topic in front of the American embassy and their masters, who worked excellently with Peevski and Borisov in recent years.

Did I forget to mention that all the leaders of the PP-DB are well aware of the state security situation of Peevski and Borisov and had nothing against it when they governed together with them and changed the Constitution together with them?

This bad theater is annoying.