Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, May 6: Mostly sunny. In the afternoon in places in the mountains it may rain and

It will be mostly clear at night. A light wind will blow from the south-southeast. Minimum temperatures will be between 5° and 10°, in Sofia – around 6°.

It will be mostly sunny during the day. In the afternoon hours in places in the mountains cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop and there will be rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 28°, in Sofia – around 25°.

The weather will be with more sunny hours also on the Black Sea coast. There will be moderate winds from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 18° and 22°, and the sea water temperature is 12°-13°.

It will also be sunny in the mountains, but in the afternoon hours it will rain and thunder in some places. There will be light to moderate winds from the east-southeast. In the higher parts the wind will be from the north-northwest.

On Thursday and Friday over Western and Central Bulgaria there will be short-term rain in places, accompanied by thunderstorms, while over Eastern Bulgaria there will be more sunny hours, and the probability of precipitation will be small. The wind will be light to moderate. During the weekend, precipitation and thunderstorms will be present in more places in the country.

Minimum temperatures will increase, but maximum temperatures will decrease and in most places will be between 18°C and 23°C.