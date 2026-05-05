FSC and Ombudsman propose changes to motorcyclists' insurance

After the nearly double jump in the mandatory “Civil Liability”, the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) and Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva are coming out with a proposal for legislative changes in favor of motorcyclists.

Year-round insurance to be abolished and replaced with seasonal ones, as well as the deferred payment of policies are part of the proposals to the National Assembly. This became clear at a meeting with the motorcycle community.

In the meantime, the results of the financial supervision inspection are awaited, for which the Association of Insurers declared that they will cooperate.

If an unjustified price increase is established, the Consumer Protection Commission and the anti-corruption authority will be notified.

The motorcycle community, which opened the motorcycle season in Sofia on May 2, threatened protests if there are no changes to their insurance.