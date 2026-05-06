Andrey Gyurov: Today is the day of brave warriors

Today is the day of brave warriors. To the men and women who of their own free will become a shield for Bulgarians and Bulgarianness, said the acting prime minister Andrey Gyurov in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Day of Bravery and the holiday of the Bulgarian Army on Facebook.

In Gyurov's words, the holiday is also for all valiant people who choose not to be silent when they should speak, and not to go home when they should stay.

There are victories that come with weapons. And others that we win with honesty, with backbone and refusal to bow our heads when it is easier, added the acting prime minister.

The glorious army gives us certainty that there is someone to protect the country. But its citizens prove that there is something to protect, Gyurov also stated.

St. George's Day is for all of us who are trying to be more upright and brave today than we were yesterday.

Happy holiday to the heroes - in battle formation, on the street and inside us, the prime minister added.

Happy Day of Bravery! Happy holiday to the Bulgarian Army To those who protect the state.

And to those who protect dignity, Andrey Gyurov stated.