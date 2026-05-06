Krum Zarkov: Our statehood was seriously injured and this affected the state of the army

The budget issue will be one of the main political issues that the new government will have to solve, and very boldly. This was said by the BSP chairman Krum Zarkov on the air of “The Day Live” on NOVA NEWS.

“There are two ways - one is to take on debt, the other is to increase some taxes. The first option is preferred, it may seem the most painless, but it is quite dangerous. When I say to raise taxes, I am not saying that in our opinion they should raise taxes on all Bulgarians, but on those who have far more than necessary. Instead of cutting those who will be hit first by the coming major crisis,” Zarkov pointed out.

He also commented that the budget for next year should begin to be prepared in September, be widely discussed and submitted to parliament in November.

Zarkov also commented on the state of the Bulgarian army. “The army all over the world is a pillar of statehood. Our statehood was seriously injured and this affected the state of the army. On the other hand, the defense of a country is always a public system, and the public systems in Bulgaria were seriously hit by mercantilism and the search for quick money. There is always a lot of money in the army and defense, now the question is whether it really reaches where it is needed”, he said.

Regarding the results of the April 19 elections, Zarkov pointed out that the BSP remaining out of parliament is an unprecedented situation that will require actions without a clear analogue. “I understand my presidency as the organization of a process that will lead to a rebound of the BSP”, he noted.