40-year-old motorcyclist dies after hitting a truck near Omurtag

A 40-year-old man died in a traffic accident on the road between Omurtag and the village of Ticha, the police announced.

The incident was reported at around 1:20 p.m. at the Omurtag traffic police station. According to initial data, the driver of a “Kawasaki“ motorcycle entered the oncoming lane and hit a truck head-on.

The motorcyclist died on the spot. The truck driver's alcohol test was negative.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The work to clarify the causes of the accident continues.

Temporarily, traffic on the “Hemus“ motorway at the 10th km in the direction of Sofia is only in the active lane due to a traffic accident, the press center of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) announced.

The overtaking and emergency lanes are closed to traffic.

The incident was reported at around 7:00 p.m., the Ministry of Interior told BTA. According to initial data, a tire on a heavy truck burst, as a result of which the truck hit a bus, and two more cars were subsequently hit. No people were injured in the accident. “Traffic Police“ teams are regulating traffic on site.

Car traffic towards Sofia is increasing, the press center of the Ministry of Interior.

There are enough police teams on the ground to monitor, control and assist traffic, the Ministry of Interior added.



The "Road Infrastructure" Agency warned that increased traffic towards Sofia is expected for St. George's Day - about 120 thousand vehicles, some of which left before the holidays, around May 1. The most intense traffic is expected in the afternoon and evening hours between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Today, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons traveling towards Sofia will be restricted. Those leaving the capital will be without restrictions. Two lanes will be provided for vehicles traveling towards Sofia and one in the direction of Kulata.