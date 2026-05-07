Due to hosting the final of the third stage of the prestigious Giro d'Italia cycling race - the Sofia Municipality is introducing a large-scale temporary organization of traffic and parking in Sofia from today until May 11.

The measures affect key central streets and boulevards and are aimed at ensuring the safety of participants and citizens. The most serious restrictions will be on Sunday - the day the race enters Sofia. The Sofia Municipality calls on drivers to plan their routes in advance and use navigation applications.

The organization of traffic will be for the period 7 - 11 May 2026.

I. Preparatory stage

• From 03:00 on 07.05. until 06:00 on 11.05.2026.

▪️It is prohibited to enter and park vehicles on „Nikolay Gyaurov“ Sq.

• From 15:00 on 09.05.2026.

▪️It is prohibited to park vehicles at the „Tsar Osvoboditel“ monument.

▪️It is prohibited to park vehicles on „15 November“ Str. (in the section from „Tsar Osvoboditel“ Blvd. to „Oborishte“ Str.).

• From 19:00 on 09.05. until 06:00 on 11.05.2026.

▪️It is prohibited to enter vehicles on:

blvd. „Tsar Osvoboditel“ (in the section from blvd. „Vasil Levski“ to ul. „G. S. Rakovski“);

pl. „Narodno sabranie“;

ul. „15 november“;

argon behind sq. „Alexander Nevski“;

ul. „19 februari“.

II. Day of the competition – Sunday, May 10, 2026.

• 00:00 – 04:30

▪️Performance of technical activities along the entire route of the final in Sofia.

• From 04:00

▪️Stopping and parking of vehicles is prohibited on:

Oborishte St. (from Alexander Nevski Sq. to Vasil Levski Blvd.);

11 August St. (from Moskovska St. to Alexander Nevski Sq.);

“Danube“ (from “Moskovska“ street to “Alexander Nevsky“ square);

Str. “Moscow“ (from Gina Kuncheva Square to G. S. Rakovski Street).

• 06:00 – 11:00 p.m. (Closed to traffic):

▪️ul. “Dump“ (in the section from "Alexander Nevsky" square to "Vasil Levski" blvd.);

▪️pl. “Alexander Nevsky“ (north of “Oborishte“ street);

▪️ul. “Danube“ (from “Moskovska“ street to “Alexander Nevsky“ square);

▪️ul. “August 11th” (from “Moskovska“ street to “Alexander Nevsky“ square);

▪️ul. “Moscow“ (from Gina Kuncheva Square to G. S. Rakovski Street).

• 06:00 – 22:00 (Closed to traffic):

▪️ul. „Gen. Gurko“ (in the section from „Vasil Levski“ blvd. to „Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi“ blvd.).

• 12:00 - 22:00 h. (Closed to traffic on the route):

blvd. „Vasil Levski“ (in the section from „Tsar Osvoboditel“ blvd. to „Gen. Gurko“);

blvd. „Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi“ (in the section from „Gen. Gurko“ blvd. to „Tsar Osvoboditel“, in both directions);

blvd. „Tsar Osvoboditel“ (in the section from „Vasil Levski“ blvd. to „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“ blvd.);

blvd. „Tsarigradsko shosse“ (in the section from „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“ blvd. to „Dimitar Peshev“ blvd.);

blvd. „Samokovsko shosse“/road II-82 (from the junction of the village of Gorni Okol km 49+250 to „Copenhagen“ blvd.).

• From 9:00 p.m. on 10.05. until 06:00 on 11.05.2026.

▪️The movement along ul. “Gen. Gurko“ will be carried out only for vehicles of mass urban transport.