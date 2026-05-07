A member of parliament wrote a threatening letter to himself in order to get security. This was said by criminalist Ivan Savov on Nova TV, commenting on the topic of what services the new government will receive.

According to him, the incident with the threatening letter was in 2015. According to him, the NSO, as the successor to the UBO, wanted to continue its role as a servant.

According to Prof. Nikolay Radulov, a security expert, little by little this service again became overgrown with additional duties. He knew several employees who became generals, with dog walking.

According to him, NSO employees took the children of those in power to school in the morning. He is of the opinion that there are no new technologies in our services, there is no electronic management.

For Ivan Savov, a big problem was the constant change of chiefs, and in the Ministry of Internal Affairs it even reached the heads of groups.