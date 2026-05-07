„Progressive Bulgaria“ today allowed itself to speak about „our“ National Assembly, which means that more than half of the voters, in their opinion, should not have a say in this National Assembly. Anton Kutev's entire declaration was in this style. This was stated by attorney Velislav Velichkov from „We continue the change“ to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament.

„My opinion is that this declaration was intended to justify why a bill that would de facto propose removing Peevski and Borisov's security guards would not be considered. And since the leader Rumen Radev, who always speaks on behalf of everyone, was absent today – I have a feeling he's uncomfortable being in the room when this question is asked, – It is important here for Radev to personally state whether he supports what Kutev said in the National Assembly and to say how we should interpret Dimitar Stoyanov's words, that yes, they will support the creation of a commission and will support such a bill," he is categorical.

He drew attention to the fact that the PP bill is not about removing the security of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borisov, but about "principle rules by which security is provided by state bodies and security services to certain members of parliament, without discussing it in the National Assembly, without informing the National Security Committee about what prerequisites, what criteria are used to determine that certain individuals are provided with expensive security paid for at the taxpayers' expense, and why the same individuals have been using such security for about ten years."

“And since Kutev said that we will let the state bodies do their job according to the law and not interfere, he probably missed that we we propose a bill – this is a law. If Kutev thinks that we cannot pass laws, and they will govern alone in the executive branch, without the National Assembly interfering, this is a very bad sign for parliamentarism, which, related to the remark “we already have our National Assembly“, gives a bad sign for an attempt to introduce, impose a mild authoritarian model, in which the National Assembly would be subordinate to the executive branch“, warned Velichkov.

When asked whether the PP would support the new cabinet, he asked: “Have you seen the composition of the cabinet? I haven't, I need to see it first. I am interested in who will be proposed as Minister of Justice. I think it is Ivan Demerdzhiev, but he wants another ministry. We will see all the ministers, there will be a discussion in the PG. We are the opposition anyway.“

“If the demands for decisive changes in the judiciary and the prosecution are not met, I am convinced that there will be protests. That is certain“, he added.