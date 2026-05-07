Budgetary Budget: The situation is more than worrying. Klisurski: Finances are adequate

In the first regular session, the parliament dealt with the state's money and requested a hearing of the acting finance minister. In recent days, various experts have been commenting on the state of public finances and giving forecasts for the real size of the deficit, bTV reported.

As of April 30, the budget deficit is 1.4%. Last year, the state ended with a deficit of 3.5%, and this value does not include armaments costs, for which funds are to be deducted.

According to the data presented, there are 6.8 billion euros in the fiscal reserve. For the first four months of the year, revenues increased by over 11% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 14.1 billion euros.

Acting Finance Minister Klisurski explained the situation by the fact that there is still no adopted budget and the country is working on a second extension law.

„It is very important for us at the beginning of the 52nd National Assembly to receive accurate and clear information about the current state of the state budget. Especially in light of the recent revelations that the data on the deficit for 2025 are incorrect and the real shortfall was not 3%, but 3.5%, said Konstantin Prodanov from “Progressive Bulgaria“.

The party also commented that according to their information, the situation is “more than worrying“.

For his part, Minister Klisurski stated that “the state of the country's finances is currently adequate“, emphasizing that the state is working with a long-term budget and without changes in fiscal policies from the 2025 budget.