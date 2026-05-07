Weather today, forecast for Friday, May 8: Cloudiness is increasing

Cloudiness will be increasing. Around and after noon mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria it will be cumulus and cumulus-rainy and there will be short-term, in some places – intense, rain and thunderstorms.

A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast, which in the western half of the country will orient from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 21° and 26°, along the Black Sea coast – between 15° and 18°, in Sofia – around 21°.

On the Black Sea coast there will be scattered, more often – significant cloudiness. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 15° and 18°. The sea water temperature is 13°-14°. The sea waves will be about 2 points.

In the mountains the cloudiness will be significant, after noon – cumulus-rainy and mainly in the afternoon there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms. A moderate, temporarily strong northwest wind will blow, which will orient itself from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 16°, at 2000 meters – around 9°.



Over the weekend cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop again. Mainly in the afternoon and at night in many places, on Saturday – in Western and Central Bulgaria, and on Sunday – in the eastern half of the country, there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms. The wind will be weak from the northwest. The minimum temperatures will be between 10° and 15°, and the maximum – between 20° and 25°.