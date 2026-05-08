The National Assembly will elect the 107th Bulgarian government today, and then the Radev cabinet will take the oath before the deputies.

This is expected to be the first item on the parliament's agenda, and the proposal for inclusion in the program to be submitted exceptionally by the largest group in the National Assembly, Progressive Bulgaria.

Yesterday, President Iliana Yotova gave the first mandate to Rumen Radev from Progressive Bulgaria. Radev returned it fulfilled and presented the composition of the cabinet. It will have four deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers.



Rumen Radev is expected to be the prime minister.

For Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers are Galab Donev and Alexander Pulev, respectively, they will head the Finance and the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry.



The other two Deputy Prime Ministers are - Ivo Hristov and Atanas Pekanov.



The Ministry of Interior will be headed by Ivan Demerdzhiev, the Ministry of Defense by Dimitar Stoyanov. Velislava Petrova-Chamova has been proposed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Nikolay Naydenov is expected to be the Minister of Justice.



The Ministry of Social Affairs will be headed by Natalia Efremova. Prof. Georgi Valchev has been nominated for the post of Minister of Education and Science. Katya Ivkova will be the Minister of Health. Georgi Peev will be the Minister of Transport and Communications.



The Ministry of Regional Development will be taken over by Ivan Shishkov, and the Ministry of Energy - by Iva Petrova. The Minister of Transport will be Georgi Peev, and Plamen Abrovski is the nominee for Minister of Agriculture.

Rositsa Karamfilova – Blagova will take over the management of the environment and water. Evtim Miloshev has been proposed as Minister of Culture. Ilin Dimitrov will take over the Ministry of Tourism. The new Minister of Sports will be Encho Keryazov.



After the oath in parliament, the “Radev“ cabinet will take over power from the caretaker government in the Council of Ministers. After this, there will be a transfer of power in each of the ministries.