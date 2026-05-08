Deputies elect temporary committees on budget and legal issues

After the oath of the new government, the deputies will continue with the work on the agenda.



It includes two more points - election of temporary committees on legal issues and on budget and finance.

Both will have 24 members, with Progressive Bulgaria having 13 of its representatives, GERB-SDF - four, DPS, DB and PP - two each and “Vazrazhdane“ - one.

The election of the two committees is necessary to ensure continuity in the management of state finances and the legislative process in the period before the National Assembly manages to structure its permanent parliamentary bodies.

The new National Assembly cannot function for long without its own rules. The temporary legal committee takes on the task of urgently drafting the Rules of Procedure and Activities of the National Assembly, which will regulate how the permanent committees will be elected.

The state cannot stop its payments. The temporary committee on budget and finance is established to consider urgent draft laws related to the Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria, updates or extraordinary financial reports from the Ministry of Finance.

While political negotiations are underway on the distribution of permanent committees, the legislative initiative is blocked. These two temporary structures serve as a “bridge“, allowing deputies to begin substantive work immediately after the convening of parliament.

According to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, they have a strictly limited mandate and automatically cease to exist at the moment when deputies elect the permanent composition of the relevant committees.