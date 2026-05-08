Rumen Radev on the government: We elect professionals, we elect people who will do the job

"We will not have a problem with the majority in the plenary hall. There will be a new cabinet". This was stated by the leader of Progressive Bulgaria Rumen Radev to journalists upon entering the parliament.

"What worries me a lot at first is the rise in prices. We will work on this problem. There must be very high control over prices", he emphasized.

"First we will see what the financial possibilities are and then we will comment on the budget", this is how he answered a question from a journalist.

The leader of "Progressive Bulgaria" was also asked how the composition of the draft cabinet was selected.

"We choose professionals, we choose people with proven qualities who will get the job done", he said. In his words, the tasks facing this government are many and "extremely difficult"