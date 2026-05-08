Rumen Radev: We are introducing the laws against galloping prices and a new Supreme Judicial Council on Monday

We are introducing the laws against galloping prices and a new Supreme Judicial Council on Monday. Rumen Radev stated this from the parliamentary rostrum.

The new cabinet is sworn in today. This will be the 107th government of Bulgaria. Rumen Radev will be the Prime Minister.

The Council of Ministers will consist of 18 ministers and four deputy prime ministers. Two of them - Ivo Hristov and Atanas Pekanov - will be deputy prime ministers without portfolio. Minister of Finance Galab Donev and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Alexander Pulev are also deputy prime ministers according to the proposal of “Progressive Bulgaria", recalls "Nova TV".

In the 107th government of Bulgaria, there will be one ministry less than the previous ones. According to the candidate for Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the merger of the departments of e-government and innovation and growth is aimed at optimizing the work of the cabinet.

And in today's issue of the State Gazette, three decrees of President Iliana Yotova have already been published, related to the draft cabinet with Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

With decree No. 150, the head of state dismisses Ivo Hristov Petkov as a member of the Commission for Protection from Discrimination. With decree No. 151, Yotova assigns the candidate for Prime Minister of “Progressive Bulgaria" Rumen Georgiev Radev to form a government.

With Decree No. 152, the President proposes to the 52nd National Assembly to elect Rumen Georgiev Radev as Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria.