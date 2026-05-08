Daily patrols and inspections are being carried out in the area of the huge landslide near Smolyan

Daily patrols and inspections are being carried out in the area of the landslide on the Smolyan-Pamporovo road.

This was said by the regional governor of Smolyan Zarko Marinov. He commented that during today's inspection, no data were found for the movement of the blocks, and the impression is that the terrain is stagnant, there are no new collapses. The forecasts for expected new rains in the next ten days are worrying, the regional governor added.

During a tour along the route of the dirt road, which is being discussed to be turned into a bypass route, the team of the Regional Administration passed by three concrete trucks, Marinov explained. According to him, the movement of heavy equipment refutes to some extent the fears that the construction of the road could endanger the water supply system of Eternit pipes of the Water and Sewerage Company located in the area.

Inspections have been carried out of all the reservoirs around the landslide area, together with the Water and Sewerage Company-Smolyan, said Zarko Marinov. According to him, no problems have been found around the reservoirs and the hypothesis of possible water seepage from them as the cause of the movement of the layers has been rejected for now.

"A survey of the road above the landslide has been carried out, which is being discussed as an option for a bypass route", said the deputy mayor of Smolyan, Mariana Tsekova. After the survey, which was commissioned by the Smolyan Municipality, the ownership of the properties and lands through which the route passed will be determined.

"The Smolyan Municipality is also inspecting the old Smolyan-Levochevo road, which is also being discussed as a possible bypass route", the deputy mayor specified. The Smolyan Municipality is organizing a meeting of the local crisis headquarters on May 14, at which proposals and solutions for dealing with the landslide problem will be discussed.

A wide range of experts from universities, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, as well as representatives of state institutions have been invited to the meeting.