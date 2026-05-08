Petar Cholakov: People do not expect punitive actions against Borisov and Peevski from Radev

The adoption of the budget and the control of prices is the main thing that people want to see from the new government. A revision of the so-called "Borisov-Peevski" model is not so much on the agenda of society, as indicated by the latest sociological surveys by the "Measure" agency. This was stated by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov in an interview with Nova News, commenting on the new government of Rumen Radev.

In his words, there should be no surprises when Rumen Radev's formation won the elections precisely with the request to change the previous oligarchic model of government. In this regard, he expects that personnel changes in administrations, institutions, as well as changes in regional governors, will soon begin.

„There will be quite a few changes and in my opinion these are the expectations of those who supported „Progressive Bulgaria“, noted the political scientist.

Assoc. Prof. Cholakov added that Radev is a person who takes into account the mood in society and from this point of view he does not think that he will take punitive action against „enemies of the revolution“, referring to Borisov and Peevski. In addition, he does not believe the rumors in society that Radev has secretly agreed with the two party leaders.

Regarding the intentions of „Progressive Bulgaria“ for judicial reform and changing the SJC, the political scientist pointed out that the most natural partners in this endeavor would be “We Continue the Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“, since these two formations most often insist on changes in the judiciary.

“This is a main priority of the PP and DB, so they should participate in the judicial reform. I don't know to what extent GERB and DPS would be called natural partners (of the PB), given that the goal is to dismantle their model“, commented Cholakov.

Regarding the ministers in the cabinet, the political analyst refrained from expressing an opinion, calling on the public and the media to give them the necessary time to orient themselves in the situation and only then criticize them.

“Unpopular measures are undoubtedly coming and must be taken from the beginning“, the political analyst concluded.