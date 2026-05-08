92.52% of leva have been withdrawn from circulation

As of May 8, 2026, the process of withdrawing leva banknotes and coins from circulation and putting euro banknotes and coins into circulation is being carried out in accordance with the current regulatory framework and the approved operational plans. This was announced by the Bulgarian National Bank.

As of the reporting date, 92.52% of the lev banknotes and coins in circulation at the beginning of 2025 had been withdrawn, leaving 2.3 billion leva in banknotes and coins outside the vaults of the Bulgarian National Bank.

As of the same date, the euro banknotes and coins in circulation amounted to a total value of over 8.4 billion euros and ensure the normal functioning of the payment system, as well as servicing the economy and the population.

As of February 1, 2026, the euro is the only legal tender in Bulgaria, the BNB reminds.