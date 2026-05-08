By order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, 18 deputy ministers have been appointed. This was announced by the press center of the Council of Ministers.

The post of Head of the Political Cabinet of the Prime Minister is taken by Nikolay Koprinkov.

Metodi Valeriev Metodiev has been appointed Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

The post of Deputy Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation is taken by Atanas Yanchev Maznev and Mira Slavcheva Yosifova.

Galya Ivanova Aleksandrova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Health.

In the Ministry of Energy, the post of Deputy Minister is taken by Lyubomira Gancheva Gancheva and Kiril Rumenov Temelkov.

Polya Svetlinova Zaneva-Dimitrova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.

Asya Dimitrova Pandzherova has been appointed Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Education and Science.

Nadya Spasova Klisurska-Zhekova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy.

Mihaela Georgieva Karadimova has been appointed Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry.

Kaloyan Ivanov Miltenov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

Hristina Simeonova Velinova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications.

Ivanka Todorova Tasheva has been appointed Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Atanas Petrov Kostadinov has been appointed Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment and Water.

Ivan Petrov Paligorov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food.

Katerina Vladimirova Gramatikova has been appointed Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Defense. Deputy Minister.

Mariela Todorova Modeva takes over as Deputy Minister of Tourism.

Plamen Vassilev Slavov is appointed Deputy Minister of Culture.