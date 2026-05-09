Vazrajdane will propose 8% VAT on fuels

There was a huge redistribution of the protest vote, which has always voted anti-GERB and anti-DPS for the last 5-6 years, commented Petar Petrov from the "Vazrajdane" party.

Given that there was a political player who was presented even before the re-election campaign as a predetermined winner, I consider it quite normal for a huge number of voters to turn to him and thus start voting against the status quo, said Petrov.

According to him, the party's result shows that they have followers who vote "not because they are something new on the political scene, but because they are consistent and defend their positions".

"We from "Vazrajdane" warn that the map of the world is changing. The forces in the world and the centers are changing, and this is happening not only through diplomacy, but also through force. But Bulgaria must be a sovereign state, make its own decisions, and have balanced relations with all world circles of influence," Petrov said.

Peter Petrov said that the party will submit to parliament a proposal to reduce the VAT on fuels to 8%.

"In this extraordinary situation, where prices have soared since January 1st due to the introduction of the euro, we really need to import or directly negotiate cheap fuels. And in addition, from "Vazrazhdane" we will propose, just as Poland has been applying a lower rate for over a month, 8% on fuels. So, on Monday, we will submit a proposal to the VAT law to reduce the VAT rate, so that we have cheaper fuels for the end users of the gas stations.", the MP continued.

Petrov reiterated that our country should start importing Russian oil directly and request an exemption from the bans imposed by the European Union. The party will also insist on introducing accountability for the cabinet, which should provide information every 6 months on what the bans and restrictions are costing the country. So that Bulgarian citizens know exactly how much they are paying for these restrictions and sanctions against Russia, so that we do not have cheaper fuel imports, he added.