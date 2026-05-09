Kozloduy NPP Unit 5 Shut Down for Annual Repair and Refueling

Kozloduy NPP Unit 5 was shut down tonight for a planned annual repair and reloading with fresh nuclear fuel.

For the third time, fuel assemblies manufactured by Westinghouse will be loaded into the reactor.

A phased transition to new nuclear fuel at Unit 5 began two years ago. ¼ of the assemblies with a completed fuel cycle are replaced with each planned annual repair.

By the end of the transition, the reactor will also have Russian-made assemblies. From Kozloduy NPP reported that our country is the first in the EU to successfully implement in practice a program for the diversification of nuclear fuel for this type of 1000 megawatt reactors.

The Fifth Unit is expected to be launched into our energy system in mid-June.