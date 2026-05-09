Nadezhda Neynski: Andrey Gyurov would be a good candidate for president

“Foreign policy is not limited to one mandate, it is a line that the state must hold to guarantee its national interests”, commented the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the “Gyurov” cabinet Nadezhda Neynski in the program “Wake up” on NOVA, after handing over the post to her successor Velislava Petrova-Chamova.

Neynski expressed caution regarding the future actions of the new government. “We know the positions of former President Rumen Radev, but we have yet to see the actions of Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Diplomacy is the art of defending your interests without losing the respect of your allies. Every mistake can be paid for by generations after us”, she said.

The agreement with Ukraine - a memorandum, not a contract

Regarding the criticism of the 10-year agreement with Ukraine, Neynsky clarified: “This is not a contract, but a memorandum of intent. Consider it as a framework or a door through which we can enter, or we can not enter. This is a long-term investment in trust, not an economic burden for Bulgaria”. She added that withdrawing from such strategic partnerships would have serious consequences for the country's security in the complex geopolitical moment.

The former minister also commented on the Eurobarometer data, according to which some Bulgarians are against sanctions against Russia. According to her, this is the result of manipulation and disinformation. “When you deliberately fail to inform the public and create fear of war, without explaining the meaning of our membership in democratic unions, such a reflex occurs”, Neynsky pointed out.

Future political tests

Nadezhda Neynsky outlined three key tests for governance in the next year and a half: the partial local elections, the presidential and regular local elections.

Asked if Andrey Gyurov would be a suitable candidate for president, she replied: “I have great respect for him. He has a very clear vision of the national interest and managed to create a “star team”. Gyurov would be a good candidate”.

As for whether she herself would accept to be vice president, Neynsky commented that these are very complex decisions and depend on many circumstances.

“This topic is not before me at the moment, no one has had a conversation with me. But a community must wisely assess the circumstances in order to achieve victory. The presidential elections can be the focus and meaning of the democratic community”, Neynsky commented.