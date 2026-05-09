Prodanov: There was no pressure on Yavor Gechev not to head the Ministry of Agriculture

I reject the thesis that there was pressure on Yavor Gechev not to head the Ministry of Agriculture. Our approach was to look for a person for the position, not a position for the person. This was said by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" and former leader of ABV Konstantin Prodanov.

According to him, so much importance should not be given to media speculation before the announcement of the final composition of the government. “I was also approached for various ministries, but such conversations have never been held. Usually the media speculate based on who is most visible in the public space“.

“Rumen Radev was in a very comfortable position to choose between several qualified candidates for each position. He was tasked with arranging this peculiar “political Tetris“, so that each person would be placed where his expert potential would be most useful“, commented Prodanov.

According to him, it is normal when relying on people who have already been deputy ministers and were directly involved in these areas, that they already have a political biography. “I myself have one. As do colleagues from the opposition“.

“There are huge expectations for “Progressive Bulgaria“ and Rumen Radev, which we are aware of. We also realize that we do not have time to learn on the fly, and that is why we relied on experts and professionals with a proven moral compass“, he explained.

According to him, he knew in advance about some of the ministers in the new cabinet, he only suspected others, and there was uncertainty about others until the last moment. “The final decision was Prime Minister Radev's. He had to balance the interests of the parliamentary group and the need for the executive branch to be provided with maximum expertise“.

“I would not say that the final composition of the ministers was a secret for the parliamentary group. Rather, confidentiality was maintained so that individual individuals would not be shot in advance in the media, as has happened before“, he commented.

Prodanov said that he did not personally know the new I.F. Chairman of the State National Security Agency Stancho Stanev, but believes that Prime Minister Radev made the right choice. “More importantly, no time was wasted for such an important department as the State National Security Agency - an appointment was made on the first day. The Prime Minister will still decide whether this will be the candidate for the position“.

“Nikolai Koprinkov and Rumen Radev have been working together for more than 10 years, the Prime Minister trusts him. He has organizational skills, so it is completely logical for him to be the head of the cabinet“, believes Prodanov.

According to him, there are objective trends in prices that cannot be influenced. “What has been happening in the Middle East in recent months is a major driver of inflation“.

“The previous inflation last year was related to the incorrect timing of the introduction of the euro and the pro-cyclical fiscal policy, which poured a lot of money into an overheating economy. This led to an increase in credit, consumption and inflation“, the MP explained.

“On Monday, we will introduce changes to several laws - they are mainly related to the powers of the regulators CPC and CPC. We will strengthen their functions and increase the sanctions they can impose. In addition, we will expand the definition of unfair trade practice“, Prodanov added.

According to him, targeted inspections are also starting. “A coordination unit is also being created under the Council of Ministers. Our long-term goal is to “illuminate“ the entire chain - from producer to store“.