Weather today, forecast for Sunday, May 10: Short-term precipitation in the east and in the mountains

In Eastern Bulgaria in the afternoon, as well as in the Rila-Rhodope massif, there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms.

The wind will be from the northwest, mostly weak, and by the evening in most areas it will subside. Maximum temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees, along the Black Sea coast – between 19 and 23 degrees.

Over the Black Sea coast the cloudiness will be significant, with showers and thunder in places. A weak northwest wind will blow, which will orient from east-southeast in the afternoon.

In the mountains before noon, the cloudiness will be broken, and in the afternoon - mostly significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. Short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected mainly in the Rhodope Mountains. A weak to moderate west-northwest wind will blow.

On Monday and Tuesday, there will be sunny hours, but there remains an increased probability of precipitation, thunderstorm activity and local hail.

After a temporary increase in temperatures on Wednesday, a significant cooling is expected. It will be windy, and precipitation will be in fewer places in the country.

On Thursday, almost widespread precipitation is expected again, in places temporarily intense and significant in quantity, with temperatures remaining almost unchanged.