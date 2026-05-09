There is still no 24-hour pharmacy in Vidin

Going around at night in search of medicine for a sick child or an elderly parent. Unfortunately, in the 21st century in European Bulgaria, this is a reality for residents of regional cities in Northwestern Bulgaria like Vidin. An old problem that has never been solved.

Georgi Yosifov from the village of Slanotran suffers from several diseases and therefore always carries medicine with him. He is categorical that there should be a 24-hour pharmacy in the city. Monika Eneva has a small child and also often has to look for medicine at night in Vidin.

The state already has a methodology for opening pharmacies in smaller and more remote settlements. The chairman of the Vidin Regional Pharmaceutical College Nikolay Todorov pointed out that 24-hour pharmacies have problems - financial and staffing.

And for the people of Vidin, the lack of a 24-hour pharmacy continues to be a serious problem. Among them is Venelin Yankulov, who says that apparently the concern is that this type of pharmacy will not bring in income.