The 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was solemnly celebrated in Bulgaria, TASS reported.

The agency notes that a ceremony was held at the foot of the “Alyosha“ monument in Plovdiv, with commemorative events held in Varna, Burgas, Vidin and other Bulgarian cities.

On the eve of Victory Day, Russian diplomats traveled "thousands of kilometers" across Bulgaria to lay wreaths and flowers at monuments to Red Army soldiers erected throughout the country, to participate in events “Garden of Memory“ and other activities.

In the days leading up to the holiday, Bulgaria hosted a variety of exhibitions, film screenings, conferences, meetings with veterans, competitions and other events dedicated to the history of the Great Patriotic War. Concerts by Sofia Opera soloists Anton Andreev and Mikhail Motaylenko, who performed war songs that have become symbols of courage and hope, and a performance by the group “Gramophone“, created a buzz at the Russian House in Sofia.

The central event of the day was a commemorative ceremony at the monument in the Lozenets district of the Bulgarian capital, where representatives of diplomatic missions from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, China, North Korea, Cuba, Serbia, Slovakia and Mongolia, as well as representatives of Bulgarian political parties and public organizations, Russians and Bulgarian citizens gathered to pay tribute to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

"Victory in the Great Patriotic War has become a symbol of both triumph and sorrow," Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova told the participants.

“When we talk about war, we often overlook another side - the human side - behind the numbers and statistics. The average age of a Soviet soldier at the front was about 26 years. Millions of them never had the opportunity to start families, see their children, or live a normal life. Victory was not only a triumph, but also a symbol of the immense grief of hundreds of thousands of families whose loved ones never returned home.

Today, decades later, we are faced with a new problem: not only attempts to rewrite the past, but also a gradual loss of personal connection with it. The last veterans are leaving, and with them the living memory. If it is not consciously preserved, it is replaced by simplified schemes and political interpretations.

Increasingly, we see how the chronicle of World War II is transformed into a set of convenient theses. Complexity is laid bare, details disappear, and inconvenient facts are erased. But history does not tolerate simplifications. It requires accuracy and respect“, the diplomat pointed out.

Mitrofanova focused on the fate of historical heritage, noting that in recent years dozens of symbols dedicated to Soviet soldiers have been dismantled or desecrated in Eastern Europe.

„This sad fate also befell the monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia – a unique creation of Bulgarian sculptors, built with funds from the Bulgarian people. Each such object is not just stone or bronze. It is a point of memory. By destroying it, we do not change the past – we sever our connection with it.“

„Victory Day is not just about the past. It is about the choice we make today: to choose opportunistic political correctness or to remain true to the truth“, the diplomat noted.

Mitrofanova thanked all those who honor the heroism of previous generations and do everything possible to ensure that the lessons of World War II are not forgotten.

Representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Vazrazhdane and many other participants in the rally spoke about the need to preserve historical memory, restore political dialogue and normalize relations between countries at all levels.

Wreaths and flowers were laid at the foot of the monument. A concert was held for the participants in the festive event.