Where do the most people die in our country?

The third-class roads in the country are the most dangerous. The most serious accidents occurred there, according to police data - 679 accidents with 70 victims, reports bTV.

In second place are first-class roads - 628 accidents, 86 deaths. The fewest accidents on highways in the country - 224.

In 2025, 897 people were injured in road accidents on first-class roads. On second-class roads, there were 535 serious road accidents, 83 deaths, and 10 injuries - 798.

On third-class roads, 946 people were injured. On municipal roads, 381 serious traffic accidents occurred, with 47 deaths and 481 injuries. On highways, 24 people died and 313 were injured.

Due to the many road accidents with casualties, a year ago the authorities declared a “war on the war on the roads“ and began urgent repairs on the most dangerous sections. There are 36 of them throughout the country.

A check shows their condition today – months after the end of the repairs.

The roundabout from “Lyulin“ to Bankya is one of the places with a concentration of accidents. This necessitated the urgent replacement of the markings, the guardrails, as well as the faded road signs.

Today, the markings are missing or almost invisible in places. There are also potholes on the road.

Bent and missing guardrails and bumps were shown on the road to Bankya last summer. The situation is similar today. In places, in addition to potholes, there are also parts of tires.

Mitko and Zhelyazka, who regularly travel from Sofia to Bankya, say that the road has been like this for years.

“It gets very busy. The traffic is very heavy. Look at what's happening. They don't touch it at all“, says Mitko.

The road agency explained that in March they had been removing irregularities on the road. At the moment, I quote, “the road is in good condition and no repairs are planned“.

An inspection was also carried out on another section - Prisovskite zavoi near Veliko Tarnovo. Last year, major repairs were carried out there. Drivers on site say that the road still poses dangers.

“The bend is a reverse and if you enter it at a higher speed, an accident could occur. In principle, some reflective lights or markings are desirable - especially at night“, says a driver.

“Not only for this section, but also for sections that have been completely fenced off with guardrails to make some money. In these sections, there is nowhere to run if something happens. Someone comes out, overtakes you -ndash; "You have nowhere to run," commented another driver.

A few months ago, a new road surface was laid there, along with noisy markings, new road signs with speed limits of 40 and 50 km/h, and traffic lights.

“First, the traffic from Hainboaz is very heavy, with trucks, and from Tarnovo the flow to Debelets is also very heavy. The traffic is heavy. They have restricted overtaking, which is very important. You can see it in the winter. Overtaking is completely prohibited“, says a driver.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior summarized that in recent years, accidents in the area have been decreasing. In the last year, there were six, with two fatalities.