Most vegetables are cheaper, but fruits are more expensive

Most vegetables are cheaper on the stock exchanges in our country this week, while fruits are more expensive, according to data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), BTA reported.

The market price index (MPI), which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, decreased by 0.15 percent to 2.687 points compared to 2.691 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1,000 points) is from 2005.

In vegetables, the biggest decrease in price was for mature onions, which fell by 9.86 percent to 0.48 euros per kilogram. The prices of green peppers were also down - by 6.03 percent to 3.39 euros per kilogram, potatoes - by 2.7 percent to 0.54 euros per kilogram, and tomatoes - by 1 percent to 2.23 euros per kilogram. Minimal price reductions were observed for cabbage - by 0.71 percent to 0.70 euros per kilogram, red peppers - by 0.63 to 3.56 euros per kilogram, and zucchini - by 0.49 percent to 1.52 euros per kilogram.

A significant price increase was observed for carrots - by 23.08 percent to 0.80 euros per kilogram, and cucumbers - by 17.46 percent to 1.80 euros per kilogram. The price of lettuce is also higher, up 2.48 percent and trading at 0.93 euros per kilogram.

Among fruits, the only ones that have seen a price decrease are oranges, which have fallen by 4.36 percent to 1.26 euros per kilogram. The most expensive apples have risen from 4.93 to 1.33 euros per kilogram. The prices of lemons are also up - by 1.9 percent to 2.15 euros per kilogram, and bananas - by 1.81 percent to 1.55 euros per kilogram.

The price of cow's cheese is up by 1.04 percent to 6.08 euros per kilogram, and kashkavala type “Vitosha“ - by 1.51 percent to 9.75 euros per kilogram. Yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) is cheaper than last week by 1.45 percent and is sold at 0.68 euros per 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk - by 0.21 percent to 1.17 euros per liter. The price of cow butter (125 gram package) is higher and is traded at 1.43 euros per piece, which is an increase of 1.6 percent.

Frozen chicken meat is cheaper by 1.2 percent to 3.70 euros per kilogram, and eggs (size M) - by 1.1 percent to 0.23 euros per piece wholesale.

The price of rice is up by 5.19 percent to 1.60 euros per kilogram, and flour type 500 - by 1.64 percent to 0.75 euros per kilogram. The minimum decline is observed in oil, which is down by 0.28 percent and is traded at 1.75 euros per liter. Mature beans and lentils are more expensive - by 1.91 and 1.31 percent, respectively, with both being sold at 2.13 euros per kilogram. The price of sugar is also higher - by 0.82 percent to 0.92 euros per kilogram.